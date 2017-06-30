Hey, Texplainer: Is Texas handinga

Hey, Texplainer: Is Texas handinga

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

Hey, Texplainer: I hear the federal government is asking all 50 states for a wide range of data on individual voters, and some states are pushing back. How is Texas handling the request? But before we dive into the details, let's first understand who's asking for the data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 min Teabag America 63,879
News Texas Supreme Court Opens Door to Invalidating ... 10 hr Donny Brook 1
shelie jackson Sat kyman 1
News Texas officer shot while investigating vehicle ... Sat Laredo 1
News Crockett community looking for last-minute save... Sat Eddie Milam 1
News Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful... Sat Laredo 1
News Texas officers investigating break-in when man ... Fri Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC