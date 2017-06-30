Here's how Texas polluters escape penalties
A gas flare burns on an oil lease in La Salle county. A report released July 7, 2017 by Texas environmental groups says the state imposes penalties on just 3 percent of maintenance and upset events at industrial sites, including oil and gas wells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|6 hr
|PayupSucka
|65
|Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Boners Farti
|110
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Thu
|Thirsting farts
|40
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Too Funny
|63,904
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|Thu
|Donny Brook
|1
|Texas Drops Its Knife Restrictions. Prepare to ...
|Thu
|Donny Brook
|1
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|Wed
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC