Hazy, hot & humid weather pattern holds its grip on South Texas
With the exception of a few streamer showers along the coastline in the early morning hours, upper-level high pressure will promote sinking air and deliver sizzling hot afternoon temperatures across the area. With sufficient tropical moisture being pumped in off the Gulf of Mexico, heat indices each afternoon will shoot above 100 and range from 105-115 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,887
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|Jogs of fartmilk
|168
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|8 hr
|Milk Fart Maid
|39
|Hey, Texplainer: Is Texas handinga
|11 hr
|Donny Brook
|1
|Texas Supreme Court Opens Door to Invalidating ...
|Sun
|Donny Brook
|1
|shelie jackson
|Sat
|kyman
|1
|Texas officer shot while investigating vehicle ...
|Sat
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC