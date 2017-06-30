Hazy, hot & humid weather pattern hol...

Hazy, hot & humid weather pattern holds its grip on South Texas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

With the exception of a few streamer showers along the coastline in the early morning hours, upper-level high pressure will promote sinking air and deliver sizzling hot afternoon temperatures across the area. With sufficient tropical moisture being pumped in off the Gulf of Mexico, heat indices each afternoon will shoot above 100 and range from 105-115 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,887
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 8 hr Jogs of fartmilk 168
Seeking A Lactating Man 8 hr Milk Fart Maid 39
News Hey, Texplainer: Is Texas handinga 11 hr Donny Brook 1
News Texas Supreme Court Opens Door to Invalidating ... Sun Donny Brook 1
shelie jackson Sat kyman 1
News Texas officer shot while investigating vehicle ... Sat Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,879 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC