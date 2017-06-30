Funeral held for Texas sailor killed ...

Funeral held for Texas sailor killed in ship collision

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Dora Martinez Hernandez, wife of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, tells her son, Leon, 3, to touch his father's casket after the church funeral services at Sacred Heart Parish, Thursday July 6, 2017 in Mercedes, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08) 18 hr Boners Farti 110
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 20 hr Logic Please 64
Seeking A Lactating Man Thu Thirsting farts 40
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Too Funny 63,904
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... Thu Donny Brook 1
News Texas Drops Its Knife Restrictions. Prepare to ... Thu Donny Brook 1
News Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat... Wed dbsmit 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC