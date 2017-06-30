FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigrant remains

Rolando Arriaza has visited hospitals, morgues and even the harsh, mesquite-covered terrain in South Texas that his brother trekked nearly two years ago after illegally crossing into the U.S. - all as part of an ongoing effort to find his sibling's remains and bring his family closure. "You want to know if he died and you want to find the body," said Arriaza, whose 50-year-old brother Hugo Arriaza, from Guatemala, disappeared in August 2015 after being abandoned by a smuggler when he became ill.

