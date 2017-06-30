FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigrant remains
Rolando Arriaza has visited hospitals, morgues and even the harsh, mesquite-covered terrain in South Texas that his brother trekked nearly two years ago after illegally crossing into the U.S. - all as part of an ongoing effort to find his sibling's remains and bring his family closure. "You want to know if he died and you want to find the body," said Arriaza, whose 50-year-old brother Hugo Arriaza, from Guatemala, disappeared in August 2015 after being abandoned by a smuggler when he became ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Ed Norton
|63,894
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|6 hr
|neighbor
|2
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|13 hr
|Laredo
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Jogs of fartmilk
|168
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Sun
|Milk Fart Maid
|39
|Hey, Texplainer: Is Texas handinga
|Sun
|Donny Brook
|1
|Texas Supreme Court Opens Door to Invalidating ...
|Sun
|Donny Brook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC