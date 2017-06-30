Embattled Texas liquor agency announc...

Embattled Texas liquor agency announces third high-level departure

Another high-ranking official is leaving the embattled Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission , which has been rocked by a series of controversies over extravagant spending and regulatory overreach in recent months. General Counsel Emily Helm, the agency's top lawyer, resigned effective Monday, according to the head of the commission that oversees the TABC.

