East Texas lights up the sky for the ...

East Texas lights up the sky for the Fourth of July

13 hrs ago

Celebrating freedom is the central part of most festivities; but what is a Fourth of July celebration without hotdogs, watermelon, and a great fireworks finale? The City of Jefferson is no stranger to history. Not only was the town named after Thomas Jefferson, a draftsman of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, but the town was a major river port to the West for products and immigrants.

Chicago, IL

