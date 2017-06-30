East Texas lights up the sky for the Fourth of July
Celebrating freedom is the central part of most festivities; but what is a Fourth of July celebration without hotdogs, watermelon, and a great fireworks finale? The City of Jefferson is no stranger to history. Not only was the town named after Thomas Jefferson, a draftsman of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, but the town was a major river port to the West for products and immigrants.
