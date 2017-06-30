Dog attacking 7-year-old in Texas caught on video
A 7-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in his Central Texas neighborhood in an attack caught on home security video . Manor police tell KXAN television station the dog's owner will be getting city ordinance citations for having an unregistered dog, an unprovoked attack, no proof of rabies vaccination and having an animal at large.
