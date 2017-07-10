Doctor accused in deaths of at least ...

Doctor accused in deaths of at least 7 in Oklahoma, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A Texas doctor wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people over a four-year period, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Howard Gregg Diamond, 56, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and health care fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 3 hr Red Crosse 138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Karl Marx 63,919
Seeking A Lactating Man Tue All farts r good 42
shelie jackson Mon KEEPER 2
News Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful... Mon KEEPER 2
News Weather Gets Weird as Record Rainfall Follows R... Jul 8 Shirvell s Shrivel 2
News Amarillo, Lubbock mayors form coalition to incr... Jul 8 Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,833 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC