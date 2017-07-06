Amarillo, Lubbock mayors form coaliti...

Amarillo, Lubbock mayors form coalition to increase Panhandle, West Texas influence

Giving West Texas a louder voice at the state capital is a driving force behind a newly formed coalition of mayors. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Lubbock's Dan Pope announced Thursday at City Hall they are creating a coalition of West Texas and Panhandle mayors to collaborate on projects and advocate for resources to benefit the area.

