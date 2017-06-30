4 Ways LGBTs Are Under Attack in Texas

4 Ways LGBTs Are Under Attack in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

This year, Texas lawmakers went crazy with anti-abortion efforts . It's part of what Amanda Allen of the Center for Reproductive Rights called, "The most sweeping piece of anti-abortion legislation this session," according to Buzzfeed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08) 3 hr Boners Farti 110
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 5 hr Logic Please 64
Seeking A Lactating Man 9 hr Thirsting farts 40
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Too Funny 63,904
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 18 hr Donny Brook 1
News Texas Drops Its Knife Restrictions. Prepare to ... 18 hr Donny Brook 1
News Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat... Wed dbsmit 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,003 • Total comments across all topics: 282,291,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC