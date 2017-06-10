Woman arrested after getting stuck in desert with young kids
Authorities say a Texas woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and aggravated DWI after she and her two young children got stuck in the southern New Mexico desert. The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Department says 39-year-old Melissa Arroyos of El Paso failed field sobriety tests and was arrested after she and her children ages 1 and 2 were found in an inoperable SUV early Friday evening 56 miles north of El Paso.
