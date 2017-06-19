Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4

Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Protesters against the Senate Bill 4 sanctuary cities ban rally May 1 outside the Texas Department of Insurance building where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has an office in Austin. The ACLU is representing clients in federal court challenging the measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a... 2 hr Laredo 1
News Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby... 6 hr Fart questions 6
News Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city'... 11 hr spud 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Into The Night 63,856
News Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pe... Sat Laredo 1
Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08) Sat Laredo 124
News FILE - Texas Capitol Sat Laredo 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC