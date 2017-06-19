Why it would be tough for Dems to qui...

Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pelosi

There are 1 comment on the KSEE-TV Fresno story from 12 hrs ago, titled Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pelosi. In it, KSEE-TV Fresno reports that:

But while Pelosi's critics are increasingly vocal, they have not yet answered critical questions about who would fill her leadership and fundraising roles if they were to mount a serious challenge for the perch atop the party Pelosi has held since 2002. Nor have they identified a challenger.

Laredo

Laredo, TX

#1 58 min ago
This is BS. Pelosi's replacement could be found in any Alzheimer's Care Facility.
Chicago, IL

