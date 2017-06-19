Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pelosi
There are 1 comment on the KSEE-TV Fresno story from 12 hrs ago, titled Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pelosi. In it, KSEE-TV Fresno reports that:
But while Pelosi's critics are increasingly vocal, they have not yet answered critical questions about who would fill her leadership and fundraising roles if they were to mount a serious challenge for the perch atop the party Pelosi has held since 2002. Nor have they identified a challenger.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
|
#1 58 min ago
This is BS. Pelosi's replacement could be found in any Alzheimer's Care Facility.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,855
|Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08)
|5 hr
|Laredo
|124
|Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city'...
|5 hr
|Laredo
|1
|FILE - Texas Capitol
|8 hr
|Laredo
|3
|Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby...
|8 hr
|Elaine
|2
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|Classickswag
|1,035
|Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Farts needed
|108
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC