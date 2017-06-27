White House reporter says he's tired ...

White House reporter says he's tired of being bullied

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The reporter who accused White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders of inflaming the public against the media at a press briefing says he did it because he's tired of being bullied by the administration. Brian Karem, an editor at the Washington-area Sentinel newspapers, became an instant symbol in the tense relationship between the president and journalists when he interrupted Sanders on Tuesday.

