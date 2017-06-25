West Texas man who tried to kill rattler fighting for his own life after snake bite
A West Texas man is fighting for his life a week after he was bitten by a venomous snake he was trying to kill. Milton Richards, 53, spotted the rattlesnake June 18 in his backyard about 80 miles south of Lubbock.
