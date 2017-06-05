Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas

A new warship named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was wounded during a deadly 2011 shooting, has been put into active service following a commissioning ceremony in Texas. During Saturday's ceremony in the Gulf Coast city of Galveston, Giffords told a crowd she was honored the ship will carry her name and the vessel is "strong and tough, just like her crew."

