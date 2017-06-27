Warrant: Texas couple kept adoptive son, 14, in wooden shack
Authorities have arrested a Central Texas couple on allegations that they kept their adoptive son in a wooden shack without air conditioning and limited access to food. An arrest warrant issued by the Bell County sheriff's office shows 62-year-old Warner Stadler and 58-year-old Suzanne Stadler were arrested Friday on charges that include child abandonment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Illegal Alien Law Could Lead To "Immigrat...
|44 min
|spytheweb
|1
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|1 hr
|Laredo
|1
|3 of 5 suspects in Houston County home-invasion...
|1 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|10 hr
|Flavored fart milk
|38
|The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assaul...
|17 hr
|Laredo
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC