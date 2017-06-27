Warrant: Texas couple kept adoptive s...

Warrant: Texas couple kept adoptive son, 14, in wooden shack

Authorities have arrested a Central Texas couple on allegations that they kept their adoptive son in a wooden shack without air conditioning and limited access to food. An arrest warrant issued by the Bell County sheriff's office shows 62-year-old Warner Stadler and 58-year-old Suzanne Stadler were arrested Friday on charges that include child abandonment.

