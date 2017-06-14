Viewership down on ABC's 'The Bachelorette,' other reality
Until the current season, ABC had never cast a black man or woman as the lead character in "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette." There were suggestions that some at the network feared it would hurt the show among the primarily older people who enjoy the fantasy franchise.
