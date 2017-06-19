Victoria farmer gives strangled dog m...

Victoria farmer gives strangled dog mouth-to-snout

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'He always wanted to see others fly': Otto Warmbier's girlfriend mourns her soulmate who she said made her a 'better human' Washington's biggest secret is LEAKED: Draft of Senate health care bill reveals Republican plan to kill Obamacare and defund Planned Parenthood Does this sketch prove that JFK was assassinated by TWO gunmen? Drawing by fallen president's surgeon moments after he was shot in Dallas says bullets came from different directions Store sheets in the fridge and never sleep naked...and other ingenious tips to help you drop off in the heat Hipster 'Vegan Bernie Madoff' who stole more than $1MILLION from investors and staff at her Manhattan restaurants is jailed for three months 'We can breathe again': Texas day care owners who were convicted as SATANISTS who sacrificed and abused children are finally cleared of all charges after spending 21 YEARS in prison EXCLUSIVE: 'She ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuar... 1 hr Laredo 1
News A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key... 2 hr spytheweb 5
News Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma... 2 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,832
News Georgia special election could pay dividends in... 9 hr Laredo 1
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) 9 hr Keyanna 4
News Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years 16 hr tlsringer 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC