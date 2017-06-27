Venomous tarantulas and scorpions fou...

Venomous tarantulas and scorpions found in abandoned Texas apartment

5 hrs ago

Animal rescue workers in Houston seized dozens of venomous tarantulas and scorpions from a Houston apartment on Tuesday after their owner abandoned them, according to police. The Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized 69 animals, including more than 50 baby scorpions and three dead tarantulas, from the vacant apartment after a maintenance worker discovered them stuffed in shoe boxes and plastic containers, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

Chicago, IL

