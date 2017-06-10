TWC: East Texas Medical Center-Trinity to lay off 60 people

The Texas Workforce Commission issued a press release last week that stated that East Texas Medical Center-Trinity will be laying off 60 people by August 1. Trinity County Judge Doug Page said Monday morning that he believes the pending layoffs are part of ETMC leaving the Trinity hospital and that new healthcare provider that takes over operation of the facility may re-hire the employees that are laid off, Page said. According to the TWC's web site, under circumstances, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies to provide notice of plant closures or mass layoffs 60 days in advance.

