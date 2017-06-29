Trump nominates former Texas senator as NATO ambassador
From left: Former President George Bush compares boots with Tex. Gov. Rick Perry, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison and Sen. Phil Gramm on stage during the Black Tie and Boots ball in Washington Friday night, Jan. 19, 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a...
|7 hr
|Texan
|2
|Amarillo police fatally shoot man in domestic v...
|11 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|South Texas man, 57, gets 30 years for 11th DWI...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|Wed
|Laredo
|3
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Coco4u
|1,036
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC