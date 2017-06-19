Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of Louisiana coast
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Louisiana coast after the formation of Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located north of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
