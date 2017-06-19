Tropical storm Cindy threatens Gulf Coast
As tropical storm Cindy is heading toward the Gulf Coast states, millions of people are bracing for heavy rain and potential flash flooding. At least 17 million people are under a tropical storm warning from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.
