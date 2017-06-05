Transgender 'Bathroom Bill' Expected To Pass In Texas
Like HB2, Senate Bill 6 in Texas also prohibited cities from passing ordinances that would violate the law by allowing transgender individuals to elect which bathroom they will use. Senators voted 21-10 to approve House Bill 21 , which the House originally meant to reform a complicated system for allocating money to public schools and to provide a funding boost for most public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 min
|Arnie for Prez
|63,704
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|1 hr
|Quavontae
|26
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|3 hr
|Mack da Knife
|17
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|6 hr
|Explore the fart
|192
|Gov. Abbott celebrates Texasa call for Conventi...
|7 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|11 hr
|Know the farts
|2
|Texas House floor fracas: Was Rinaldia s ICE ca...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC