Tourists descend as temperatures climb in Death Valley

Death Valley National Park is expected to reach its first 120-degree day of the year on Sunday, June 18, 2017, and... Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations. Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.