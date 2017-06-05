Top Republican seeks action now to steady insurance markets
In this May 24, 2017, file photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Brady is calling for immediate action to stabilize health insurance markets around the country, even as the GOP-led Congress pursues repeal of the Barack Obama law that created them.
