Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out of Texas

The nation's premier immigration attorney conference is boycotting Texas because of the state's tough, new anti-"sanctuary cities" law. The American Immigration Lawyers Association announced Wednesday the cancellation of its 3,000-member conference in Grapevine, slated for 2018.

