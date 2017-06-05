Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out of Texas
The nation's premier immigration attorney conference is boycotting Texas because of the state's tough, new anti-"sanctuary cities" law. The American Immigration Lawyers Association announced Wednesday the cancellation of its 3,000-member conference in Grapevine, slated for 2018.
