Tip leads to felon on Texas 10 Most W...

Tip leads to felon on Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Text message "DPS plus your tip" to 274637 or call 1-800-252-TIPS 24 hours a day for tips related to any of these suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 33 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,734
News Anti-Shariah rallies set for weekend worry Musl... 2 hr Simran 4
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 2 hr Retribution 37
News Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ... 3 hr fat leonard 2
News Branson calls Trump 'naive' for exiting Paris c... 9 hr Mack da Knife 1
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... Fri Mack da Knife 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) Thu Egg farts 167
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC