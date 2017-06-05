Thomas Dewayne Ellason v. Texas Depar...

Thomas Dewayne Ellason v. Texas Department of Criminal Justice...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

THOMAS DEWAYNE ELLASON, Plaintiff-Appellant v. TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTIONS DIVISION; BRYAN COLLIER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE, Official and Individual Capacity; SHAWN BLAIR, Director of Texas Correctional Industries, Official and Individual Capacity; JACK DOUGLAS, Director of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Grievance Office, Official and Individual Capacity; FRANK HOKE, Director of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Offender Access to Courts, Official and Individual Capacity; LORIE DAVIS, DIRECTOR, TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE, CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTIONS DIVISION, Official and Individual Capacity; OLIVER J. BELL, Chairperson, Official and Individual Capacity, Defendants-Appellees Thomas Dewayne Ellason, Texas prisoner # 600129, appeals the dismissal of his 42 U.S.C. A 1983 action against several directors and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 27 min Ruthless One Percent 3
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... 44 min Seafood farts 16
News Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o... 58 min Old Hairy 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year 8 hr Mack da Knife 2
Seeking A Lactating Man 23 hr Sum delicious farts 29
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... Wed Mack da Knife 18
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,207 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC