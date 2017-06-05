Thomas Dewayne Ellason v. Texas Department of Criminal Justice...
THOMAS DEWAYNE ELLASON, Plaintiff-Appellant v. TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTIONS DIVISION; BRYAN COLLIER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE, Official and Individual Capacity; SHAWN BLAIR, Director of Texas Correctional Industries, Official and Individual Capacity; JACK DOUGLAS, Director of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Grievance Office, Official and Individual Capacity; FRANK HOKE, Director of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Offender Access to Courts, Official and Individual Capacity; LORIE DAVIS, DIRECTOR, TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE, CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTIONS DIVISION, Official and Individual Capacity; OLIVER J. BELL, Chairperson, Official and Individual Capacity, Defendants-Appellees Thomas Dewayne Ellason, Texas prisoner # 600129, appeals the dismissal of his 42 U.S.C. A 1983 action against several directors and ... (more)
