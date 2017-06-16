This Texas water park for the disabled takes accessible to the next level
When the Morgan's Inspiration Island water park opens in San Antonio on Saturday, visitors won't find any wheelchair ramps at one of the park's main attractions: the riverboat adventure. Instead, the boats will rise to meet them, so guests with disabilities can avoid the trouble that often accompanies those with special needs at amusement parks.
