Third road rage shooting in North Texas since Sunday leaves one wounded
In North Richland Hills, police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26. KDFW-TV reported an Army veteran was one of the two men who gave first aid to the wounded man in parking lot. Police believe the gunman was in a white mid-size sports utility vehicle with the driver wearing a white baseball cap.
