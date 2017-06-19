The Latest: Tropical Storm Cindy make...

The Latest: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana

As of about 4 a.m. CDT Thursday, the storm was centered about 30 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving north near 12 mph . The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Cindy's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with continued weakening expected over the next two days.

