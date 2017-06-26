The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Lat...

The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assault on LGBT Rights

In a state that prides itself on being "pro-life," Texas lawmakers sure seem hell-bent on ensuring that children in the foster care system experience the absolute worst possible outcomes. Signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month, House Bill 3859 will soon allow child welfare agencies that receive taxpayer money to claim religious objections to certain groups of people - effectively giving them a license to deny adoption and fostering opportunities to LGBTQ, single, or non-Christian parents.

Tavar

Mountain View, CA

#2 10 hrs ago
This great news for Texas!!!

Tavar

Mountain View, CA

#3 10 hrs ago
I applaud Gov. Greg Abbott!!!

Thank you for protecting children!!!

Oliver

Ann Arbor, MI

#4 10 hrs ago
Laredo wrote:
Straight and Christian children should go to straight and Christian homes, Muslim children to Muslim homes, straight children to straight homes, etc. Keeping children in their race when palcing whenever possible. Atheists and homosexual children should be places in homes where they can experience more main stream lifestyles. You don't like it, tough.
I agree with you except for one thing. I must stress that there is no such thing as homosexual children as in children who are born homosexual. Any homosexual children that do exist were brainwashed, coerced and or indoctrinated into believing they are homosexual. This is mostly done in the public school system which have become gay indoctrination and recruitment centers..

Tavar

Mountain View, CA

#5 10 hrs ago
Oliver wrote:
I agree with you except for one thing. I must stress that there is no such thing as homosexual children as in children who are born homosexual. Any homosexual children that do exist were brainwashed, coerced and or indoctrinated into believing they are homosexual. This is mostly done in the public school system which have become gay indoctrination and recruitment centers..
Well said sir! Thank you for pointing that out.

