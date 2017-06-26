There are on the Advocate story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assault on LGBT Rights. In it, Advocate reports that:

In a state that prides itself on being "pro-life," Texas lawmakers sure seem hell-bent on ensuring that children in the foster care system experience the absolute worst possible outcomes. Signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month, House Bill 3859 will soon allow child welfare agencies that receive taxpayer money to claim religious objections to certain groups of people - effectively giving them a license to deny adoption and fostering opportunities to LGBTQ, single, or non-Christian parents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advocate.