The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assault on LGBT Rights
There are 4 comments on the Advocate story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assault on LGBT Rights. In it, Advocate reports that:
In a state that prides itself on being "pro-life," Texas lawmakers sure seem hell-bent on ensuring that children in the foster care system experience the absolute worst possible outcomes. Signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month, House Bill 3859 will soon allow child welfare agencies that receive taxpayer money to claim religious objections to certain groups of people - effectively giving them a license to deny adoption and fostering opportunities to LGBTQ, single, or non-Christian parents.
#2 10 hrs ago
This great news for Texas!!!
#3 10 hrs ago
I applaud Gov. Greg Abbott!!!
Thank you for protecting children!!!
#4 10 hrs ago
I agree with you except for one thing. I must stress that there is no such thing as homosexual children as in children who are born homosexual. Any homosexual children that do exist were brainwashed, coerced and or indoctrinated into believing they are homosexual. This is mostly done in the public school system which have become gay indoctrination and recruitment centers..
#5 10 hrs ago
Well said sir! Thank you for pointing that out.
