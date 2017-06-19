Texas woman charged in stabbing death of 4-year-old daughter
Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston-area apartment complex. Deputy Thomas Gilliland of the Harris County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Laquita Lewis texted family members Sunday evening, telling them she had hurt her child.
