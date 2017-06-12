Texas woman, 82, won't be charged in ...

Texas woman, 82, won't be charged in Kansas airport clash

12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This booking file photo released by Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office shows Lila Mae Bryan of Mesquite, Texas. The 82-year-old Texas woman was arrested and jailed for about two hours after she scuffled with a Kansas airport security officer who confiscated an oversized liquid from her carry-on bag, early Wednesday, May 31, 2017, authorities said.

