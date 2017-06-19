Texas wife sentenced to prison for killing officer husband
A woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing her husband - a San Antonio police officer - by running him over with her vehicle. The San Antonio Express-News reports Diana Marileen Lopez was sentenced following a court hearing on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Latino leaders devise plan of actio...
|4 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4
|5 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a...
|12 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby...
|16 hr
|Fart questions
|6
|Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city'...
|21 hr
|spud
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Into The Night
|63,856
|Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pe...
|Sat
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC