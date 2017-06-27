Texas wants 'sanctuary city' challenges moved to Austin
A federal judge in Austin is questioning why his court should decide whether a Texas "sanctuary city" crackdown is constitutional before the law takes effect in September. U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks may not ultimately determine if Texas can let police officers ask people about their immigration status.
