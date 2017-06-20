Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years
The Star-Telegram reports George Anderson Coke Jr.'s remains were recently identified after his family provided DNA samples for testing. Before then, his remains had been buried in a mass grave in Hawaii alongside other crewmen.
