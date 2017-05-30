Texas sanctuary city law shows the rule of law is under attack

Unable to pass legislation or win at the ballot box, Texas Democrats chose to disrupt the final day of the legislative session Monday and physically accost a conservative lawmaker in a dangerous display of the progressive movement's war on the rule of law. Every official in Texas - from the lowest municipal office to the governor - takes an oath to uphold the state and U.S. constitutions as well as the laws of both the federal and state governments.

