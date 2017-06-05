Texas police arrest mom of boy, 4, left in Mexican warehouse
Police in Texas have arrested the mother of a 4-year-old boy found in February at an abandoned warehouse in Mexico and now identified as an American. El Paso police on Tuesday announced 25-year-old Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez of El Paso was charged with child abandonment and endangerment.
