Texas officers investigating break-in when man fired on them

Police say two officers were investigating reports of a vehicle break-in when they approached two men and one immediately pulled a handgun and shot the officers, mortally wounding one of them. San Antonio Chief William McManus said during a news conference Friday that officer Miguel Moreno was struck in the head Thursday and is not expected to survive.

