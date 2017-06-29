Texas officers investigating break-in when man fired on them
Police say two officers were investigating reports of a vehicle break-in when they approached two men and one immediately pulled a handgun and shot the officers, mortally wounding one of them. San Antonio Chief William McManus said during a news conference Friday that officer Miguel Moreno was struck in the head Thursday and is not expected to survive.
