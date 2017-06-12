Texas officer's excessive-force rulin...

Texas officer's excessive-force ruling appeal hearing ends

Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Testimony has ended in the appeal of a white Texas police officer suspended for using excessive force against a black mother and her daughters in a video-recorded arrest. The Fort Worth Civil Service Commission concluded Friday its four-day hearing of Officer William Martin's appeal of his 10-day suspension.

