Texas officer's excessive-force ruling appeal hearing ends
Testimony has ended in the appeal of a white Texas police officer suspended for using excessive force against a black mother and her daughters in a video-recorded arrest. The Fort Worth Civil Service Commission concluded Friday its four-day hearing of Officer William Martin's appeal of his 10-day suspension.
