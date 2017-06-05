Texas officer to appeal excessive-for...

Texas officer to appeal excessive-force ruling at hearing

13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A white Fort Worth police officer's appeal of his 10-day suspension for using excessive force in the arrest of a black woman and her daughters is set for this week. Officer William Martin's suspension could be overturned, upheld or modified in the disciplinary hearing scheduled Tuesday, Fort Worth Civil Service Commission secretary Monique Schomp said.

