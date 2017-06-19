Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges
This booking photo provided by the Parker County Sheriff's Office shows Roy Oliver. The former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.
