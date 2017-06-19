Texas officer in murder case faces un...

Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This booking photo provided by the Parker County Sheriff's Office shows Roy Oliver. The former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,855
Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08) 2 hr Laredo 124
News Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city'... 2 hr Laredo 1
News FILE - Texas Capitol 5 hr Laredo 3
News Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby... 6 hr Elaine 2
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 13 hr Classickswag 1,035
News Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08) 22 hr Farts needed 108
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,990,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC