Texas nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children charged with murder

A 66-year-old nurse in Texas who is suspected of killing up to 60 children has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of two of them in 1981, prosecutors said. The Bexar County District Attorney's office said on Wednesday that the nurse, Genene Jones, was indicted on the charge of murder in the death on September 16, 1981 of two-year-old Rosemary Vega.

