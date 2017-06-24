Texas nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children charged with murder
A 66-year-old nurse in Texas who is suspected of killing up to 60 children has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of two of them in 1981, prosecutors said. The Bexar County District Attorney's office said on Wednesday that the nurse, Genene Jones, was indicted on the charge of murder in the death on September 16, 1981 of two-year-old Rosemary Vega.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|46 min
|Classickswag
|1,035
|Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby...
|1 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08)
|3 hr
|maureen2455
|123
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|flamewarz
|63,846
|FILE - Texas Capitol
|7 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|2
|Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08)
|9 hr
|Farts needed
|108
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|Appalachia
|23
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC