Texas murder suspect took officer's g...

Texas murder suspect took officer's gun to fire on others

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A South Texas police chief says a murder suspect who wounded three police officers in an exchange of gunfire had taken the service weapon of one officer to fire on the others. Laredo Chief Claudio Trevino said during a news conference Tuesday that suspect Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez used his own weapon during a June 2 confrontation outside a convenience store to wound officer Mario Casares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,832
News Georgia special election could pay dividends in... 3 hr Laredo 1
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) 4 hr Keyanna 4
News Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma... 8 hr Keyanna 3
News Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years 10 hr tlsringer 2
News A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key... 22 hr Rico from East Lo... 4
News Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11) Tue JamieYung 4
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC