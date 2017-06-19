Texas murder suspect took officer's gun to fire on others
A South Texas police chief says a murder suspect who wounded three police officers in an exchange of gunfire had taken the service weapon of one officer to fire on the others. Laredo Chief Claudio Trevino said during a news conference Tuesday that suspect Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez used his own weapon during a June 2 confrontation outside a convenience store to wound officer Mario Casares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|Georgia special election could pay dividends in...
|3 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|4 hr
|Keyanna
|4
|Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma...
|8 hr
|Keyanna
|3
|Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years
|10 hr
|tlsringer
|2
|A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key...
|22 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|4
|Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11)
|Tue
|JamieYung
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC