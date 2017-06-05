Texas mulls non-jail options for thos...

Texas mulls non-jail options for those who can't pay fines

Read more: WSOCTV

Ernesto Cardoza has gone to jail three times because he couldn't afford to pay his traffic tickets, and it cost him dearly. "I lost everything - my girlfriend left with my kids, and when I came out I had to start over," the 34-year-old Dallas crane operator said of his first stint - 30 days in 2005 for failing to pay speeding tickets.

Chicago, IL

