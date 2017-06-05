Texas mother jailed in deaths of two toddlers left in car overnight, police say
A Texas mother is accused of intentionally leaving her two young daughters inside a car for more than 15 hours, leading to their deaths, authorities said. Amanda Hawkins, 19, was arrested in San Antonio on Thursday and faces two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, the Kerr County sheriff said in a statement.
